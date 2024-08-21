Security Was Tight at Trump Outdoor Rally

Donald Trump spoke behind bulletproof glass Wednesday at his first outdoor rally since he was grazed by a bullet in an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania last month. Fox News reports that around 2,500 people were expected to attend the rally, which was held between hangars at the North Carolina Aviation Museum in Asheboro. The glass formed a barrier across the stage, but Trump stepped out from behind it to hug an attendee who needed medical assistance, WFMY reports.

Other signs of heightened security at the North Carolina rally included multiple security personnel with sniper rifles on nearby rooftops and storage containers stacked to block views of the stage from a distance, the New York Times reports. During the rally, Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, spoke about national security, with Trump vowing to increase military funding, WKVD reports. "We will increase funding, but at the same time, the days of blank checks for the weapons systems over the past are over," Trump said, promising to build a "great iron dome" over the country.

Trump also slammed Democrats including Barack Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris, and mocked his advisers, the New York Times reports. "They always say, 'Sir, please stick to policy. Don't get personal,'" he said. "And yet they're getting personal all night long, these people," he said, referring to Barack and Michelle Obama's Tuesday night speeches at the Democratic National Convention. "Do I still have to stick to policy?" The AP reports that he polled the crowd, going by applause, on the question, "Should I get personal or should I not get personal?" The first option was the overwhelming favorite.