Richard Simmons Fell, Refused Medical Help: Report

Richard Simmons suffered a fall at home Friday but refused medical attention before dying the next day, TMZ reports. The beloved fitness coach fell in a bathroom on Friday, his 76th birthday, and was assisted by a housekeeper, who urged him to seek immediate medical attention, according to the outlet. Simmons reportedly refused, saying he wanted to stay home for his birthday but would consider visiting a doctor the following day. The housekeeper "helped him back to bed, and that was that," per TMZ. The following morning, around 10am, the woman reportedly discovered Simmons on the floor beside his bed. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Simmons had described feeling dizzy before the fall, which left no visible injuries, according to the outlet. It's unclear if the dizziness or fall played any role in Simmons' death, the cause of which has not been disclosed. Simmons also had skin cancer, as he revealed in March. "Promise me you will see your doctor and get a complete check up," he told fans at the time, per People. In an interview published days before his death, the fitness coach told People he was feeling good. "I am grateful that I'm here, that I am alive for another day," he said, adding, "I'll spend my birthday doing what I do every day, which is to help people."