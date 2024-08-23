Superyacht Maker's CEO Says 'Incredible Mistake' Was Made

The CEO of Italian ship manufacturer Perini, maker of the doomed Bayesian superyacht, spoke out on the yacht's sinking Thursday after authorities confirmed the body of British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch was one of four recovered from the vessel Wednesday, leaving Lynch's daughter Hannah the only passenger still unaccounted for. Perini CEO Giovanni Costantino tells Reuters that the violent storm that hit the vessel had been forecast, and that the crew made an "incredible error" in not preparing for the weather. "This is the mistake that cries out for vengeance," he said, per USA Today. Survivors told doctors who came to help them that the yacht seemed to sink in as little as three to five minutes, NBC News reports.