2 Bodies Located Inside Billionaire's Sunken Yacht

Divers have located two bodies within the yacht that sank off Sicily on Monday with British tech magnate Mike Lynch aboard. Reuters' sources say one of the bodies is that of a "heavily built man," and BBC cites La Repubblica as reporting the bodies were found behind two mattresses, though no official details have been released. The AP reports a body bag was carried off one of the rescue vessels that arrived into port at Porticello. "The discovery confirmed that the operation to search the wreckage ... was a recovery one, not a rescue," it noted.