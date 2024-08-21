2 Bodies Located Inside Billionaire's Sunken Yacht

Few details have been provided
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 21, 2024 9:34 AM CDT
Emergency services at the scene of the search for a missing boat, in Porticello, southern Italy, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. Rescue teams and divers returned to the site of a storm-sunken superyacht Tuesday to search for six people.   (AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli)

Divers have located two bodies within the yacht that sank off Sicily on Monday with British tech magnate Mike Lynch aboard. Reuters' sources say one of the bodies is that of a "heavily built man," and BBC cites La Repubblica as reporting the bodies were found behind two mattresses, though no official details have been released. The AP reports a body bag was carried off one of the rescue vessels that arrived into port at Porticello. "The discovery confirmed that the operation to search the wreckage ... was a recovery one, not a rescue," it noted.

Lynch, his 18-year-old daughter, Morgan Stanley International chair Jonathan Bloomer, wife Judy Bloomer, Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo, and wife Neda Morvillo, have been missing since the Bayesian capsized, likely due to a type of tornado called a waterspout. Fifteen people were rescued. CNN reports Lynch's wife, Angela Barcares, is among the survivors and told La Repubblica that the storm woke her up at 4am Monday. She said she and Lynch weren't worried at first but that changed when the yacht's windows shattered. (One body that was immediately recovered has been identified as the yacht's chef.)

