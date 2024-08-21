2 Bodies Located Inside Billionaire's Sunken Yacht

Divers have located two bodies within the yacht that sank off Sicily on Monday with British tech magnate Mike Lynch aboard. Reuters' sources say one of the bodies is that of a "heavily built man," and BBC cites La Repubblica as reporting the bodies were found behind two mattresses, though no official details have been released. The AP reports a body bag was carried off one of the rescue vessels that arrived into port at Porticello. "The discovery confirmed that the operation to search the wreckage ... was a recovery one, not a rescue," it noted.
Lynch, his 18-year-old daughter, Morgan Stanley International chair Jonathan Bloomer, wife Judy Bloomer, Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo, and wife Neda Morvillo, have been missing since the Bayesian capsized, likely due to a type of tornado called a waterspout. Fifteen people were rescued. CNN reports Lynch's wife, Angela Barcares, is among the survivors and told La Repubblica that the storm woke her up at 4am Monday. She said she and Lynch weren't worried at first but that changed when the yacht's windows shattered. (One body that was immediately recovered has been identified as the yacht's chef.)