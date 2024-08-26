Tourist Killed in Ice Wall Collapse Was an American

The collapse of an ice wall at a tourist destination in Iceland on Sunday killed an American man and injured an American woman, reports the Washington Post. Neither has been further identified following the collapse of an ice cave that is part of the Breiðamerkurjökull glacier. On Monday, local officials called off the search for others after determining that everyone had been accounted for, per the New York Times. Initially, officials thought a total of 25 people were touring the cave at the time, but the figure turned out to be 23. All but two of the 23 made it out unscathed.
"It has come to light that no one was hidden under the ice," said the local police force. While the news was welcome, rescuers had spent hours searching in precarious conditions over the bad information. Another American said he thought the confusion stemmed from some people having pre-booked tickets and others joining from the parking lot just before the tour. "None of us knew each other," Scott Stevens of Texas tells the Times. "We didn't even speak each other's languages." (More Iceland stories.)