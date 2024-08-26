Tourist Killed in Ice Wall Collapse Was an American

The collapse of an ice wall at a tourist destination in Iceland on Sunday killed an American man and injured an American woman, reports the Washington Post. Neither has been further identified following the collapse of an ice cave that is part of the Breiðamerkurjökull glacier. On Monday, local officials called off the search for others after determining that everyone had been accounted for, per the New York Times. Initially, officials thought a total of 25 people were touring the cave at the time, but the figure turned out to be 23. All but two of the 23 made it out unscathed.