Keanu Reeves Signs Contract With Hockey Team

Keanu Reeves has signed a contract with a Canadian hockey team more than 40 years after he was supposed to have a tryout. Reeves, who grew up in Toronto, signed a one-day contract with the Ontario Hockey League's Windsor Spitfires and autographed items, including a team jersey, that will be auctioned off to support the local branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association, ESPN reports. Reeves, goalkeeper for his high school team, missed a tryout for the Spitfires when he was a teenager due to injury, the Windsor Star reports. He decided to pursue an acting career instead—and in one of his first roles, he played a goalie in 1986's Youngblood.

Reeves signed the contract on Thursday when he was in town for a gig with his band Dogstar. "I almost think that it was just as exciting for him as it was for us," Remo Agostino, manager of brand and entertainment for the Spitfires, told the Star. "He came in wearing his Canadian tuxedo—a jean jacket and jeans—so he was ready for the occasion." Spitfires general manager Bill Bowler, who shook Reeves' hand at the signing ceremony, told CTV that the actor is "down-to-earth great guy." "We are so proud to finally have Keanu on our squad," Bowler joked in a statement. "If he's half the goalie he was in Youngblood we should do well this season." (More Keanu Reeves stories.)