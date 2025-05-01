Belichick Defends Girlfriend After Infamous CBS Interview

Bill Belichick is defending himself and his girlfriend after a routine book-tour interview with CBS turned into a PR fiasco. The interview drew much attention when Jordon Hudson, the 24-year-old girlfriend of the 73-year-old Belichick, interrupted from off-camera to stop a question about where they met. Key points in the aftermath:

Belichick said CBS "selectively edited" the interview to "suggest a false narrative—that Jordon was attempting to control the conversation—which is simply not true."