Research: Plutonium Levels at Los Alamos Rival Chernobyl's

The federal Atomic Energy Commission turned over New Mexico land around its national laboratory decades ago to Los Alamos County without restricting its use, despite its past as the site where the atomic bomb was developed. Much of it was developed for recreational use. Researchers say there's a problem: They've detected "extreme concentrations" of plutonium in the area, which hikers and others aren't aware of when they head down a trail, the Guardian reports. "This is one of the most shocking things I've ever stumbled across in my life," said Michael Ketterer of Northern Arizona University, the project's lead researcher.

Plutonium levels detected around Acid Canyon were among the highest Ketterer said he's seen in a publicly accessible area in the US, and are comparable to those at the site of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in Ukraine. People using the trails aren't in immediate danger, he said, while warning that plutonium can get into water supplies that eventually reach the Rio Grande. It also can enter the food chain through plants or spread widely in ash during a wildfire. The Department of Energy issued a statement saying that the levels were "very low and well within the safe exposure range." Public health advocates want warning signs to go up for recreational users.

Mapping by a local public health advocacy group, Nuclear Watch New Mexico, that used public records also showed high plutonium levels at sample sites throughout the area, per the Guardian. The research shows "New Mexico will forever be saddled with a radioactive isotope that has a 24,000-year half-life," said Tina Cordova of the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium advocacy group. Ketterer said cleanup—removing the contamination—isn't practical, per the AP. "It really can't be undone," he said. (More Los Alamos stories.)