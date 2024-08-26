Trump Targets Harris Over Afghanistan 'Humiliation'

On Monday, Donald Trump tied Vice President Kamala Harris to the chaotic Afghanistan War withdrawal on the third anniversary of the suicide bombing that killed 13 US service members, calling the attack a "humiliation." The GOP nominee laid wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery in honor of Sgt. Nicole Gee, Staff Sgt. Darin Hoover, and Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, who were among those killed in the Aug. 26, 2021, bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack.

"The humiliation in Afghanistan set off the collapse of American credibility and respect all around the world," Trump said in an address to the National Guard Association of the United States conference in Detroit later Monday.