COVID Had a Blast at the DNC

They came, they saw, they nominated the first Black female presidential candidate in US history—and many of them left with COVID. As NBC News reports, multiple delegates, reporters, and even Kamala Harris campaign staffers have said they left the four-day Democratic National Convention in Chicago with a positive coronavirus diagnosis. "You put 20,000 people in an 18,000-person building, it's bound to happen," says Chicago political consultant Jaimey Sexton, himself a participant at the DNC. "You could ask anybody who was planning an event, they know somebody who has COVID." More: