UN Chief's SOS: 'The Ocean Is Overflowing'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wants the bucks coming in to fight climate change to go way up in order to make sea levels go down, and he says there's no time to waste. Speaking from Tonga, Guterres called sea-level rise a "worldwide catastrophe" that's specifically endangering Pacific islands. As CNN reports, Guterres put it starkly at the Pacific Islands Forum: "The ocean is overflowing. This is a crazy situation: Rising seas are a crisis entirely of humanity's making. A crisis that will soon swell to an almost unimaginable scale, with no lifeboat to take us back to safety." Guterres issued an SOS that he said stood for "Save Our Seas." More, also via the AP: