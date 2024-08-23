Kamala Harris Accepts Nomination

As Kamala Harris took the stage Thursday during the final night of the Democratic National Convention, the cheering went on for so long that Harris had to gently move things along, saying, "OK, we gotta get to some business." The vice president started out by wishing her husband, Doug Emhoff, a happy 10th wedding anniversary, then moved on—as expected—to laying out her personal story and accomplishments. Then came the moment many had been waiting for:
- "On behalf of the people. On behalf of every American regardless of party, race, gender, or the language your grandmother speaks. On behalf of my mother and everyone who has ever set off on their own unlikely journey. On behalf of Americans like the people I grew up with: people who work hard, chase their dreams, and look out for one another. On behalf of everyone whose story could only be written in the greatest nation on earth, I accept your nomination to be president of the United States of America."
She went on to discuss what she sees as the "extremely serious" danger of putting Donald Trump, whom she called an "unserious man," back in the White House. "Donald Trump tried to throw away your votes. When he failed, he sent an armed mob to the United States Capitol." More quotes, per CNN and the AP:
- Appeal to the other side of the aisle: "I know there are people of various political views watching tonight. And I want you to know: I promise to be a president for all Americans. You can always trust me to put country above party and self."
- Campaign promises: Harris talked about strengthening the middle class and said her administration would create an "opportunity economy where everyone has a chance to compete and a chance to succeed." She said she'd end America's housing shortage and protect social security and Medicare.
- On the erosion of reproductive rights: Speaking of Trump's role in the end of Roe v. Wade and the further restrictions Republicans want to see placed on abortion, she said, "Simply put: They are out of their minds."
- On Israel and Gaza: She said she'd "always stand up for Israel's right to defend itself, and I will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself, because the people of Israel must never again face the horror that a terrorist organization called Hamas caused on October 7." But she also said the devastation and suffering in Gaza must end.
- On border security: She said as president she'd get the bipartisan border bill, which she accused Trump of killing for political reasons, passed and signed into law. "I refuse to play politics with our security."
At the end of her speech, 100,000 balloons were dropped onto the crowd. (And there was no surprise musical guest
.)