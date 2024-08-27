It's the season for quarterly reports in the world of business, and one in particular coming Wednesday is the focus of much attention. That would be Nvidia, which for the last two years has been the main benefactor of the boom in artificial intelligence, reports CNBC. So much so that Nvidia is "the most important stock in the world right now," says Eric Jackson of EMJ Capital. "If they lay an egg, it would be a major problem for the whole market." TheStreet agrees with the sentiment, referring to Nvidia as a "brontosaurus" in regard to Wall Street. At this point, the company is the only one that "can either rattle or cheerlead" financial markets on its own, writes the site's Stephen Guilfoyle.