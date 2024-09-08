Living Near Trees May Improve Your Heart Health

A new study suggests a no-frills way to be healthier: Live near trees. That's the takeaway from a years-long study out of the University of Louisville, reports NBC News. Specifically, study participants who lived in "greened" areas of city neighborhoods saw a decrease in a blood marker for inflammation associated with heart disease and other chronic issues, according to a university news release.



The study: Researchers planted over 8,000 trees (mostly evergreens) and large shrubs between 2019 and 2022 in different parts of Louisville, across a four-mile area, per the Northern Kentucky Tribune. The approximately 750 participants in the study ranged in age from 25 to 75 and came from mid- to low-income households. Each provided health data and blood and urine samples to the researchers so they could measure before-and-after results. Those in "greened" neighborhoods were compared with those in adjacent neighborhoods where no trees were planted.