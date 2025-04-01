Vast Layoffs Begin at HHS

Robert Kennedy Jr.'s promised blood-letting at the Department of Health and Human Services began Monday night as the first of thousands of emails began hitting inboxes to let workers know they were either out of a job or were a candidate for reassignment. As the Washington Post reports, the purge looks to cut HHS' ranks by 20,000 (half of which were achieved through buyouts and early retirements) to 62,000. Critics of the move abounded: "They may as well be renaming it the Department of Disease because their plan is putting lives in serious jeopardy," said Sen. Patty Murray, a Washington state Democrat. A look around:

Lines: A line of people stretched around the Health and Human Services headquarters in Washington, DC, Tuesday morning as hundreds waited to learn their fate. At the FDA campus in White Oak, Maryland, employees found they were out of a job when their badges wouldn't let them into the building. Positions in human resources, procurement, finance, and information technology were targeted.