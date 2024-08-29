Florida Executes Student's Killer

John Edwards, 18, was killed while camping with his sister, who was raped in the attack
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Aug 29, 2024 5:45 PM CDT
Florida Executes Student's Killer
This inmate photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Loran K. Cole, convicted of kidnapping adult siblings camping in a national forest in 1994 before raping the sister and murdering the brother.   (Florida Department of Corrections via AP, File)

A Florida man convicted of killing a college freshman and raping the murder victim's older sister while the siblings camped in a national forest 30 years ago was executed Thursday. Loran Cole, 57, received a lethal injection and was pronounced dead at 6:15pm at Florida State Prison, the AP reports, for the 1994 killing of 18-year-old John Edwards. Cole also was serving two life sentences for rape. Edwards was attending Florida State University in Tallahassee. "He was a good, kind soul," a former fraternity brother told USA Today.

The execution was the first in Florida since Michael Zack was put to death last October for the 1996 killing of Ravonne Smith. The US Supreme Court denied Cole's final appeal earlier Thursday. His lawyers had raised several points unsuccessfully in seeking a stay of execution, including the fact that Cole was an inmate at a state-run reform school where he and other boys were beaten and raped. The state has since apologized for the abuse and this year passed a law authorizing reparations for inmates at the now-shuttered reform school. The lawyers also argued Cole shouldn't be executed because he was mentally ill and had brain damage and Parkinson's disease. William Paul also was convicted of first-degree murder in the attack and sentenced to life in prison, per the AP.

(More execution stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X