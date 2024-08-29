Curry, Warriors Add a Year

Stephen Curry has agreed to wear Golden State Warriors uniform through the 2026-27 season. The star's agent, Jeff Austin, told ESPN the one-year extension is for $62.6 million. That would make Curry the third player in the NBA to top $500 million in career earnings, after LeBron James and Kevin Durant. The extension is to a four-year, $215.4 million contract the Warriors guard signed in August 2021.

Curry has been the league's highest-paid player since the 2017-18 season, after being relatively underpaid for the first few seasons of the Warriors' championship run. He's in position now to hold that distinction for 10 straight seasons, per CBS Sports. Curry has played all of his 15 seasons with the Warriors, winning league MVP honors twice, per ESPN. He averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.1 assists in 74 games last season, making the All-NBA Team for the 10th time. He then won a gold medal with Team USA in the Paris Olympics. The 36-year-old has spoken of wanting to stay with Golden State. "I've always said I want to be a Warrior for life," Curry told Andscape in July. "At this stage in my career, I feel like that's possible."