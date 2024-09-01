Holiday Strike Hits US Hotels

About 10,000 front-desk workers, housekeepers, and other employees at more than a dozen hotels across the US walked out early Sunday, a holiday weekend strike that was spreading to other cities. The hotels affected are in places including Honolulu and Kauai in Hawaii; Seattle; San Diego, San Jose and San Francisco in California; Greenwich, Connecticut; and Boston, the Wall Street Journal reports. The strike, which mostly affects Hilton, Hyatt, and Marriott properties, began after months of contract negotiations between the companies and Unite Here, the workers union, did not produce an agreement.

Hotels in New Haven, Connecticut; Baltimore; and Oakland, California, could be hit later Sunday or Monday, per the Washington Post. The workers seek higher pay, increased staffing, and reduced workloads. The union says the hotels used COVID-era lockdowns as a pretext to permanently cut costs by reducing staffing and suspending guest services. "We're on strike because the hotel industry has gotten off track," said Gwen Mills, the union's international president. "We won't accept a 'new normal' where hotel companies profit by cutting their offerings to guests and abandoning their commitments to workers."

Fatima Amahmoud said she has to clean 17 rooms per shift at the Moxy hotel in downtown Boston. The rooms often take more work than they used to: Guests can decline having their rooms cleaned daily now. Many hotels encourage that as an environmental move, but it's been used to get by with fewer workers, per the AP. Michael D'Angelo, a labor relations boss for Hyatt, said his company has plans to minimize the effect of the strike. "We are disappointed that Unite Here has chosen to strike while Hyatt remains willing to negotiate," Michael D'Angelo said.