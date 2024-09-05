China Makes Pandemic Adoption Ban Permanent

The Chinese government is no longer allowing foreign adoptions of the country's children, a spokesperson said Thursday. The only exception will be for blood relatives adopting a child or a stepchild, the Foreign Ministry rep said, per the AP. She didn't explain the decision other than to say that it was in line with the spirit of relevant international conventions. Many foreigners have adopted children from China over the decades, visiting the country to pick them up and then bringing them to a new home overseas.