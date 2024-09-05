$100K Reward in Cold Case of Murdered Teens

Police are seeking new leads in a 15-year-old double murder in Virginia, with the promise of a $100,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. The case is that of Heidi Childs and David Metzler , who were dating sophomores at Virginia Tech when they were shot to death with a .30-30 rifle at the Caldwell Fields campground in Montgomery County's Jefferson National Forest recreation area on the evening of Aug. 26, 2009. Their bodies were found by a dog walker the following morning. "Even after 15 years a robust team is pursuing investigative steps on a weekly, if not daily basis" and "constantly evaluating new and emerging technologies to leverage scientific advances," Virginia State Police said Wednesday, per the Roanoke Times .

The murders of Childs, 18, and Metzler, 19, "remain one of the most followed unsolved cases in the region," per the outlet. Investigators obtained DNA evidence and "identified persons of interest and suspects in Montgomery, Craig, and Roanoke counties," per the Augusta Free Press. However, they don't have enough information to secure an arrest. "The investigative team believes there are people with relevant knowledge about what happened ... who have not yet come forward," said Special Agent Scott Mitchell, per the Times. He added that "the odds are very high" that the killer has let something slip to family or friends. "We don't want those individuals to be reluctant to come forward," he added, alluding to the reward on offer. Anyone with relevant information is asked to call police at 540-375-9589. (More cold cases stories.)