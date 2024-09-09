New Species of Tarantula Is Found in Arizona

Introducing Aphonopelma jacobii, a new species of tarantula discovered in the mountains of southeastern Arizona. A news release at EurekAlert has a photo of the creature, which has "fiery red hairs on its abdomen" and is the 30th species ever found in the US. Researchers are happy with the discovery documented in the journal ZooKeys, but the Arizona Republic reports that it's tempered with the reality that the newly found spider already may be at risk of extinction.