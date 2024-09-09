Kate, Princess of Wales: I've Completed My Chemo

Kate, the princess of Wales, says she has completed chemotherapy and will return to some public duties in the coming months, per the AP. "Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus," said the 42-year-old wife of Prince William in a video released Monday. She is expected to undertake a light program of engagements until the end of the year. Kate announced in March that she was being treated for an undisclosed type of cancer. "As the summer comes to an end, I can't tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment," she said.