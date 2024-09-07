Stellantis to Recall 1.2M Ram 1500 Pickups

More than 1.2 million Ram 1500 pickups are being recalled because of a software problem that can disable the electronic stability control system. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Saturday that affected models include certain 2019 and 2021 through 2024 Ram 1500 trucks, CNN reports. "A routine review of customer feedback" led to a company investigation, the manufacturer, Stellantis, said in the statement. Dealers will update the software to solve the problem free of charge.

Trucks with the anti-lock brake software could face a shutdown of stability control that manages the throttle and brakes to avoid skids, per CBS News. The trucks' brakes would still function, the company said, but US safety rules require electronic stability control to work in all phases of driving, per the Hill. Stellantis said it doesn't know of any accidents or injuries resulting from the issue. Notification letters are to start going out to owners on Oct. 3. The agency also said that Stellantis will recall certain 2020-24 Jeep Gladiator and 2018-24 Jeep Wrangler vehicles because an internal short circuit could cause their instrument panel clusters to fail. (More vehicle recall stories.)