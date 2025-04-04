Money / stock market Dow Plunges More Than 2K as Selloff Continues 'The world has changed,' says a BlackRock analyst By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Apr 4, 2025 3:01 PM CDT Copied Trader Daniel Kryger works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, April 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) The worldwide sell-off for financial markets moved into an even higher, scarier gear on Friday, per the AP. The Dow fell 2,231 points, or 5.5%, to 38,314. This follows Thursday's plunge of nearly 1,700 points. The S&P 500 fell 322 points, or 5.9%, to 5,074. The benchmark index has shed 10% in two days, notes CNBC. The Nasdaq fell 962 points, or 5.8%, to 15,587. Tech companies that sell products to China have been battered. Markets are facing their worst crisis since the COVID crash after China matched President Trump's big raise in tariffs in an escalating trade war. Not even a better-than-expected report on the US job market, which is usually the economic highlight of each month, was enough to stop the slide. Trump criticized China's retaliation on Friday, saying on his Truth Social platform that "CHINA PLAYED IT WRONG, THEY PANICKED - THE ONE THING THEY CANNOT AFFORD TO DO!" "The world has changed, and the economic conditions have changed," said Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of global fixed income at BlackRock. The central question is: Will the trade war cause a global recession? If it does, stock prices will likely need to come down even more than they have already. (More stock market stories.) Get breaking news in your inbox. What you need to know, as soon as we know it. Sign up Report an error