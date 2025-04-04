Ford, Stellantis Offer Employee Pricing to All

While foreign automakers talk about the import fees they'll be adding to the price tags of cars sold in the US amid the Trump administration's latest round of tariffs, Ford Motor Co. has better news for purchasers of its homegrown vehicles. On Thursday, the same day that US tariffs on imported automobiles went into effect, the Detroit giant began what it calls a "handshake deal" to American consumers, offering "employee pricing for everyone," per Quartz . On Friday, Stellantis—parent company of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram—followed suit with the same offer, reports the Detroit News . So far, General Motors has not followed suit.

The discounts translate to roughly $2,000 to $10,000 per vehicle, depending on the model. Reuters notes that Ford builds about 80% of the vehicles it sells in the US at home, meaning it has a "greater buffer" than some other automakers against the tariffs. Still, it can't totally escape the steep fees, considering it has to acquire auto parts from overseas. The Detroit Free Press reports that the employee discount promotion will run through June 2. It offers examples of what some vehicles might cost under the plan, including an F-150 XLT hybrid pickup with an SRP of $55,000 (normally $65,000) and an Escape ST-Line SUV for $33,000 (regularly $36,300).

Consumers buying an electric car from Ford can stack the "From America, for America" employee discount on top of a special program it has extended through June 30 that includes a free home charger and installation. "We understand that these are uncertain times for many Americans," Ford says in a release. (More Ford stories.)