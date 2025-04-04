Trump to Powell: Cut Rates. Powell: Nope, Not Yet

Fed chief Jerome Powell weighed in on the tariffs of President Trump on Friday, saying that the central bank is worried about their effect on inflation but isn't ready to make a move on interest rates.

"We are well positioned to wait for greater clarity before considering any adjustments to our policy stance," Powell told business journalists, per CNBC. "It is too soon to say what will be the appropriate path for monetary policy."

Powell, though, voiced concern as stock markets around the world faced turbulence. "While uncertainty remains elevated, it is now becoming clear that the tariff increases will be significantly larger than expected," he said, per the Wall Street Journal, adding that it was "highly likely" that the tariffs will lead to "at least a temporary rise in inflation."