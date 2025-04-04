Strong Jobs Report Defies Expectations

The new jobs report is out, and it reflects hiring that was much stronger than expected. The impact of Friday's data on the markets, however, is being overshadowed by the new trade war that has begun after President Trump's tariffs.

Employers added 228,000 jobs in March, up from a revised figure of 117,000 the previous month and well above expectations of 140,000, reports CNBC.

The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.2% from 4.1%, which the AP says was expected.

All in all, the numbers are "a sign that the labor market remained strong despite economic uncertainty and market turbulence," per the Wall Street Journal.