Weinstein Undergoes Emergency Heart Surgery

Harvey Weinstein, the former Hollywood producer who's being held in the Rikers Island jail complex in New York City, has emergency heart surgery Monday morning. He had been experiencing chest pains and contacted his jail consultant, several times over the weekend to say he wasn't feeling well, his lawyer, Arthur Aidala, told the New York Times. Aidala said he and the consultant emailed officials at Rikers and Bellevue Hospital that "This guy is going to die on your watch if you don't do something," before Weinstein was taken to the hospital on Sunday evening.