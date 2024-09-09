Weinstein Undergoes Emergency Heart Surgery

Harvey Weinstein, the former Hollywood producer who's being held in the Rikers Island jail complex in New York City, has emergency heart surgery Monday morning. He had been experiencing chest pains and contacted his jail consultant, several times over the weekend to say he wasn't feeling well, his lawyer, Arthur Aidala, told the New York Times. Aidala said he and the consultant emailed officials at Rikers and Bellevue Hospital that "This guy is going to die on your watch if you don't do something," before Weinstein was taken to the hospital on Sunday evening.
Weinstein, 72, was treated in July for COVID-19 and double pneumonia, per the BBC. The Miramax co-founder has diabetes and high blood pressure, and he was in the same hospital in 2020 for a blocked artery. A court threw out Weinstein's 2020 conviction on sex-crimes charges in New York earlier this year. He's now awaiting jury selection for his next trial in Manhattan, which is tentatively scheduled to begin Nov. 12.