Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized With COVID, Double Pneumonia

Harvey Weinstein has been hospitalized with COVID-19 and double pneumonia, a representative for the disgraced movie mogul says. Weinstein, 72, is at New York's Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward being treated for "the myriad of health conditions that he is still afflicted with," the rep says, per NBC News. The rep says Weinstein was taken to the hospital due to a number of other health conditions that affect him "on a daily basis," including diabetes, high blood pressure, spinal stenosis, fluid on the heart and lungs, and "various other conditions." Weinstein is currently awaiting a retrial on rape charges in the New York case against him, for which his conviction was overturned in the spring, Deadline reports. The trial is currently, tentatively set to start November 12, but could be moved earlier.
Weinstein was convicted of rape in a separate case in California as well, and his attorneys are also working to overturn that conviction, for which he was sentenced to 16 years behind bars. His team filed a new appeal last month, TMZ reports. (He was sentenced to 23 years in the New York case.) This is the second time in three months Weinstein has been hospitalized; last time, one of his attorneys told TMZ Weinstein's health was a "train wreck." (More Harvey Weinstein stories.)