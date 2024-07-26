Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized With COVID, Double Pneumonia

Plus a 'myriad' of other health problems
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 26, 2024 12:45 AM CDT
Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized With COVID, Double Pneumonia
Former Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein appears for a pretrial hearing in Manhattan criminal court, Friday, July 19, 2024, in New York, ahead of a planned retrial on rape and sexual assault charges.   (Kena Betancur/Pool Photo via AP)

Harvey Weinstein has been hospitalized with COVID-19 and double pneumonia, a representative for the disgraced movie mogul says. Weinstein, 72, is at New York's Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward being treated for "the myriad of health conditions that he is still afflicted with," the rep says, per NBC News. The rep says Weinstein was taken to the hospital due to a number of other health conditions that affect him "on a daily basis," including diabetes, high blood pressure, spinal stenosis, fluid on the heart and lungs, and "various other conditions." Weinstein is currently awaiting a retrial on rape charges in the New York case against him, for which his conviction was overturned in the spring, Deadline reports. The trial is currently, tentatively set to start November 12, but could be moved earlier.

Weinstein was convicted of rape in a separate case in California as well, and his attorneys are also working to overturn that conviction, for which he was sentenced to 16 years behind bars. His team filed a new appeal last month, TMZ reports. (He was sentenced to 23 years in the New York case.) This is the second time in three months Weinstein has been hospitalized; last time, one of his attorneys told TMZ Weinstein's health was a "train wreck." (More Harvey Weinstein stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X