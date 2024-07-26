Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized With COVID, Double Pneumonia

Harvey Weinstein has been hospitalized with COVID-19 and double pneumonia, a representative for the disgraced movie mogul says. Weinstein, 72, is at New York's Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward being treated for "the myriad of health conditions that he is still afflicted with," the rep says, per NBC News. The rep says Weinstein was taken to the hospital due to a number of other health conditions that affect him "on a daily basis," including diabetes, high blood pressure, spinal stenosis, fluid on the heart and lungs, and "various other conditions." Weinstein is currently awaiting a retrial on rape charges in the New York case against him, for which his conviction was overturned in the spring, Deadline reports. The trial is currently, tentatively set to start November 12, but could be moved earlier.