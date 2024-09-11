4 Climbers Die on Mont Blanc

They succumbed to hypothermia amid severe weather in Alps
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 11, 2024 2:00 AM CDT
FILE - This Feb. 19, 2003 file photo shows Mont Blanc, western Europe's highest mountain.   (AP Photo/Patrick Gardin, File)

Four unaccompanied climbers on Mont Blanc were able to alert rescue services Saturday afternoon as they struggled amid severe weather on the highest peak in the Alps—but as the weather got worse, rescuers couldn't reach them, and officials announced Tuesday that their bodies had been found on the French side of the mountain, near the summit. Two were Italian and two were South Korean, Sky News reports. They died of hypothermia and were found at an altitude of more than 15,400 feet, the AP reports. Two other South Korean climbers, also unaccompanied, were rescued Sunday morning 2,000 feet lower down the mountain. (More Mont Blanc stories.)

