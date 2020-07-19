Guy Accused of Beheading His Boss Had 'Mystery' Date

Tyrese Haspil, 21, is escorted out of the 7th precinct by NYPD detectives, Friday, July 17, 2020, in New York.?Haspil faces a murder charge in the death of Fahim Saleh, 33-year-old tech entrepreneur who was found dismembered inside his luxury Manhattan condo. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Tyrese Haspil, 21, is escorted out of the 7th precinct by NYPD detectives, Friday, July 17, 2020, in New York.?Haspil faces a murder charge in the death of Fahim Saleh, 33-year-old tech entrepreneur who... (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)