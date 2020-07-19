 
Guy Accused of Beheading His Boss Had 'Mystery' Date

Tyrese Haspil's attorneys ask the public to 'keep an open mind'
By Neal Colgrass,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 19, 2020 3:40 PM CDT

(Newser) – The executive assistant who allegedly dismembered his boss this week has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, CNN reports. Tyrese Haspil, 21, who apparently has no criminal record, is accused of decapitating and cutting up tech entrepreneur Fahim Saleh at the CEO's Manhattan condo. "We are in the very earliest stages of ferreting out the truth," Haspil's attorneys said Sunday in a statement. "The life of this case promises to be long and complex. As the attorneys for Mr. Haspil, we urge the public to keep an open mind." Saleh, 33, was head of the Nigerian ride-hailing company Gokada. In other developments:

  • Hardware store: Authorities say Haspil was caught on surveillance video buying cleaning supplies and an electric saw later found by Saleh's body, the AP reports. The video was shot Tuesday morning at a hardware store on the Lower East Side, per a criminal complaint. (There's also video of a masked man following Saleh to his condo on Monday.)

