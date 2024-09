Well, she may not have made a surprise appearance at the DNC, but Taylor Swift firmly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris immediately following Tuesday night's presidential debate between the VP and former president Donald Trump. Swift, who signed her Instagram post "Childless Cat Lady," said she watched the debate, and she's previously done significant research on both candidates, and has made her choice to vote for Harris in November. The VP "fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them," Swift wrote. "I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos." Of Harris' running mate Tim Walz, Swift said she loves that he "has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman's right to her own body for decades."