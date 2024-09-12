"Back at home, we all have a lot of work to do, but from here, it sure looks like a perfect world," billionaire Jared Isaacman said Thursday morning after emerging from the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule in the first-ever spacewalk by a private citizen. The tech entrepreneur was followed by SpaceX engineer Sarah Gillis. The capsule is currently in an orbit reaching as high as 430 miles above Earth, the New York Times reports. They each spent around 15 minutes outside the capsule. SpaceX broadcast the event live.

A big first. Before Thursday, some 263 people from a dozen countries had conducted spacewalks, but all of them were professional astronauts, the AP reports. The Polaris Dawn mission, which launched on Tuesday, has taken people further into space than anybody else this century.