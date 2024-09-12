'You Lie!' Rep. Joe Wilson Hospitalized

A Republican lawmaker running for reelection in South Carolina has been hospitalized near the US Capitol, and details are still murky on what exactly is wrong. Rep. Joe Wilson, who shot to notoriety in 2009 for yelling "You lie!" at then-President Obama during a joint session of Congress, "was taken ill and is being evaluated at a local hospital in Washington, DC," read a Tuesday post on Wilson's X account, per the New York Times. Wilson's son, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, tweeted a short time later that his mother was with his father at the hospital, and that medical staff had informed her that Joe Wilson had "experienced stroke-like symptoms."
However, Alan Wilson said he'd talked to his dad, and that Joe Wilson was "stable." On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the congressman told the Post and Courier that Wilson "continues to be evaluated by medical staff" and confirmed his "stable" status. Wilson, a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee who has represented his state's 2nd Congressional District for more than 20 years, received a bipartisan rebuke from the House after his verbal attack during Obama's speech, leading him to apologize to Obama. He's currently running for reelection against Democrat David Robinson. "We do wish him well, and well wishes for a speedy recovery," Robinson says. (More Joe Wilson stories.)