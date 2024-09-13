Shooting Survivor Testifies Gunman Repeated 'This Is Fun!'

A pharmacist who survived a 2021 mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket testified Thursday that she heard the gunman say, "This is fun" at least three times during the attack. The chilling detail had not been revealed before, the AP reports. Sarah Chen said she heard the comments while hiding with her coworkers and carefully listening for any sounds from the plexiglass barrier at the pharmacy counter that might alert them to the shooter's presence after Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa opened fire in the college town of Boulder. "I heard him screaming, 'This is fun. This is fun,'" Chen said.

No one, including Alissa's lawyers, disputes that he was the shooter. Alissa has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the shooting; he was diagnosed after the shooting with treatment-resistant schizophrenia. His attorneys say he had hallucinations that included hearing screaming voices, seeing people who weren't there, and believing he was being followed in the runup to the shooting. They argue he should be found not guilty because he was not able to tell the difference between right and wrong at the time of the shooting.

He is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder, multiple counts of attempted murder and other offenses, including having six high-capacity ammunition magazine devices banned in Colorado after previous mass shootings, per the AP. Testimony began Sept. 5, and the trial is scheduled to finish by the end of the month. The prosecution plans to rest its case on Friday, per Colorado Public Radio, with the defense beginning its presentation on Monday.