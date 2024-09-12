Indictment of Trump Shrinks

A judge in Georgia on Thursday threw out two charges against Donald Trump and another against several codefendants in the election interference case being prosecuted by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee earlier had dismissed three charges, so his rulings Thursday leave Trump facing eight of the original 13. The indictment of Trump and his allies began with 41 counts accusing them of scheming to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, NBC News reports. McAfee declined to dismiss the entire indictment.

"President Trump and his legal team in Georgia have prevailed once again," Trump lawyer Steve Sadow said in an email to the Washington Post. A spokesman for Willis said prosecutors are reviewing the ruling before deciding whether to appeal it. The judge decided that some accusations about filing false documents should be handled in federal court instead. McAfee said his decision was not affected by the US Supreme Court's recent decision on presidential immunity. (More Georgia indictment stories.)