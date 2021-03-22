Cops Respond to Active Shooter at Colorado Supermarket

(Newser) – Police in Colorado say they are responding to an active shooter at a supermarket. It's unclear if anyone has been killed or injured. Police in Boulder tweeted Monday that the shooter is at a King Soopers grocery store and urged the public to avoid the area. A shirtless man with blood running down his leg was escorted out of the store in handcuffs by two police officers, a live TV feed showed. Television helicopter video showed many law enforcement vehicles and officers outside the store and at least three helicopters on the building's roof, the AP reports. Law enforcement SWAT teams from Jefferson County and Boulder were dispatched to the market in the southern part of the city of Boulder. Aerial footage showed several medical evacuation helicopters landing in the area.

A man who said he was shopping at the store told KCNC-TV that he heard a loud bang, then heard another, and by the third, everyone was running. He said they ran to the back of the store, found the employee area and workers told them how to escape. He said they walked single file, with their arms on the backs of those in front of them. Officers helped some people out of the store to safety. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis tweeted that he's "closely watching unfolding events at King Soopers in Boulder. My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy." (Read more Colorado stories.)