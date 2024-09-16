Waffle House Worker Killed in 'Outrageous Act of Violence'

Police in North Carolina are seeking the suspect behind what Waffle House calls "an outrageous act of violence." In a Facebook post, the Laurinburg Police Department said 18-year-old Waffle House worker Burlie Dawson Locklear was fatally shot inside the restaurant just before 1am Friday, CNN reports. "Investigation has revealed that the suspect came to the business and ordered food," police said. "While the food was being prepared, the suspect became more agitated and verbally abusive toward the employees." Police said that after the man received his food, he turned and fired two shots at the restaurant as he was walking toward his car.