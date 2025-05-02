State's Longest Death-Row Inmate Gets an Execution Date

Mississippi's Supreme Court has set June 25 as the execution date for Richard Gerald Jordan, the state's longest-serving death row inmate, condemned for the 1976 kidnapping and murder of Edwina Marter in Harrison County. Jordan, 78, has contested his sentence for decades, but his most recent appeal was denied last October. The state's high court said on Thursday that Jordan "has exhausted all state and federal remedies," clearing the way for the execution.

The order didn't specify the method of execution, but Mississippi law permits lethal injection, nitrogen gas, electrocution, or firing squad. WAPT notes that Jordan will be 79 when he's executed, with a birthday later this month. Records show Jordan traveled from Louisiana to Gulfport in 1976, posed as an electric company worker to get access to Marter's home, then kidnapped her and shot her to death in a nearby forest. Jordan later called Marter's husband, falsely assured him she was safe, and demanded $25,000.

Fox 10 reports that four retrials over the years—each one resulting in the same conviction and death sentence—helped delay an execution date for nearly a half-century. The announcement of Jordan's execution date came the same day that Army veteran Jeffrey Hutchinson was executed in Florida. So far this year, 14 executions have taken place in the US, with three in the Sunshine State. Mississippi's last execution took place in December 2022. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)