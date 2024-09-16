JD Vance Doubles Down on Pet-Eating Claims

JD Vance appeared on multiple talk shows Sunday in which he doubled down on claims that Haitian immigrants were abducting and eating pets in Ohio, while defending the narrative as a way to put the media focus on the immigration policies of President Biden and VP Kamala Harris.

"The American media totally ignored this stuff until Donald Trump and I started talking about cat memes," Vance told CNN. "If I have to create stories so that the American media actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people, then that's what I'm going to do."

When pressed on using the word "create," Vance clarified: "It comes from firsthand accounts from my constituents. I say that we're creating a story, meaning we're creating the American media focusing on it. ... We created the actual focus that allowed the American media to talk about this story and the suffering caused by Kamala Harris' policies." The city has indeed seen a large influx of Haitian immigrants, and though Vance referred to them as "illegal immigrants," the city's FAQ page explains how they are living and working there legally.