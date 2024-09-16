$85.6M Paycheck Makes QB the NFL's Highest-Paid Player

The National Football League's 10 highest-paid players are set to earn a collective $644 million this year—more than twice what the top players earned in 2017, reports Forbes. At the top of the list is 29-year-old Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who helped push his team to their first playoff spot in seven years. The only non-QB on the list? Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs and boyfriend of Taylor Swift. Here, the top 10 and what they're bringing in money-wise this year, including their actual salary, as well as endorsements and other endeavors:
- Jared Goff, Detroit Lions; $85.6 million
- Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs; $81 million
- Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers; $80.5 million
- Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals; $69.7 million
- Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers; $66.6 million
- Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons; $65 million
- Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs; $52 million
- Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers; $49 million
- Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets; $47.2 million
- Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns; $47 million
