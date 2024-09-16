Strongest Typhoon Since 1949 Slams Into Shanghai

The strongest typhoon to hit Shanghai since at least 1949 flooded roads with water and broken tree branches, knocked out power to some homes, and injured at least one person as it swept over the financial hub Monday. More than 414,000 people had been evacuated ahead of the powerful winds and torrential rain. Schools were closed and people were advised to stay indoors. One elderly man was injured by a falling tree on Shanghai's Chongming Island, reports the AP , and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Typhoon Bebinca made landfall around 7:30am in the sprawling Pudong business district with winds of 94mph near its center. Torrential rains flooded roads in the district, according to images broadcast by state media. Elsewhere in Shanghai, uprooted trees and fallen branches blanketed some roads and sidewalks. As the typhoon eased, responders cleared branches and other objects blown around by the storm. More than 60,000 emergency responders and firefighters were on hand to lend aid in Shanghai. Authorities said winds uprooted or damaged more than 10,000 trees and knocked out power for at least 380 households, damaging four houses. At least 132 acres of farmland were flooded.

The typhoon weakened as it moved inland, dousing parts of Jiangsu, Anhui, and Zhejiang provinces. Flights, ferries, and train services had been suspended in the megacity and neighboring provinces, disrupting travel during China's three-day Mid-Autumn Festival. Shanghai's airports canceled hundreds of flights Sunday and into Monday, with flights resuming Monday afternoon as the storm moved away. Weather authorities expected Shanghai and parts of neighboring provinces to receive up to 12 inches of rainfall between Monday and Wednesday. Typhoon Yagi hit China's southern Hainan island earlier this month and caused at least 74 deaths in Myanmar, with dozens missing. Four deaths were reported in Hainan, at least 10 in Thailand, and 20 in the Philippines.