Ex-Cop Recalls Fatal Beating of 'Helpless' Tyre Nichols

A former Memphis police officer testified Tuesday that he punched a "helpless" Tyre Nichols at least five times while two colleagues held his arms and said, "hit him," then lied to his supervisor about their use of force in a beating that proved fatal, the AP reports. Emmitt Martin III testified that he was at the traffic stop on Jan, 7, 2023, when Nichols was pulled over and yanked from his car. Nichols fled, and Martin said Tadarrius Bean and Justin Smith gave chase and were punching the 29-year-old man without their handcuffs out when Martin caught up with them. "They were assaulting him," Martin said Tuesday.

Bean, Smith, and Demetrius Haley have pleaded not guilty to charges that they deprived Nichols of his civil rights through excessive force and failure to intervene, and obstructed justice through witness tampering. The four men, along with Desmond Mills Jr., were fired after Nichols' death. The beating was caught on police video, which was released publicly. The officers were later indicted on the federal charges. Martin and Mills have taken plea deals and are testifying against their former colleagues. The five officers were part of the Scorpion Unit, a team of officers tasked with finding drugs, illegal guns, and violent criminals. The unit was disbanded after Nichols' death.

Martin said he was angry that Nichols had run, and that the team had not yet made any arrests that night. "I figured that's what he should get," Martin said. Martin said he threw his body camera on the ground because he didn't want to show "we were assaulting Mr. Nichols." Martin said he kicked Nichols, while Mills hit him with a baton. Then Martin said he punched Nichols at least five times while Bean and Smith held his arms and urged Martin on. Officers were holding his arms while also commanding him to give them his hands. "He was helpless," Martin said of Nichols.

Martin said he did not tell his supervisor about their use of force, but that he did say (without evidence) that Nichols was high. He also said officers lied about Nichols driving into oncoming traffic and swinging at them during the traffic stop. Martin testified that while he felt pressure on his gun belt at the traffic stop, he never saw Nichols' hands on his gun. Yet, Martin said, he told his supervisor that Nichols had his hands on his weapon. "I exaggerated his actions to justify mine," Martin said. The five officers also have been charged with second-degree murder in state court, where they pleaded not guilty. Mills and Martin are expected to change their pleas. A trial date in state court has not been set.