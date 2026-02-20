911 Official: We Need Guthrie Tips, Not Opinions

"If you're thinking about calling in a tip or a lead or if you have specific information regarding the case, I ask that you take a moment and think—is this tip viable, is it credible?" said Cecila Ochoa, reports NBC News . "What we don't want are the opinions and the thoughts and kind of wondering, are investigators doing a, b, c, and d."

Police phone lines in Arizona's Pima County continue to light up over the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie—and officials say much of it isn't helping. The dispatch manager for the county sheriff's department is thus making a public plea:

The department doesn't track the exact number of calls related to the missing 84-year-old, but they are clearly leading to a surge: The total number of calls logged by the department in the first 18 days of February was more than 31,000, up from about 21,000 a year ago. The FBI separately received more than 19,000 tips. Friday is the 20th day since Guthrie went missing from her Tucson-area home, and Fox 10 Phoenix rounds up the latest developments, including the ongoing analysis of biological evidence found at the residence. Rewards for information in the case are now at $200,000.