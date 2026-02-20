Crews Recover Bodies of All 9 Avalanche Victims

Six families have publicly identified some of the women killed in this week's Northern California backcountry avalanche near Lake Tahoe, describing them as devoted mothers and seasoned skiers who "deeply respected the mountains." In a joint statement Thursday, the families named the six victims as Carrie Atkin, Liz Clabaugh, Danielle Keatley, Kate Morse, Caroline Sekar, and Kate Vitt, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Two of them were sisters, a sibling tells the New York Times . The women were among a 15-person group on a professionally guided, two-night backcountry ski tour to Frog Lake huts when a slide about the size of a football field hit around 11:30am Tuesday near Castle Peak, north of Donner Pass. The group, four of whom were professional guides, reportedly included eight "close friends," and the six victims are among that group.

Crews in California recovered the bodies of nine backcountry skiers who were killed in an avalanche this week, authorities said Saturday, concluding a harrowing operation hindered by intense snowfall. The recovery efforts had been put on hold for several days because of the heavy snow and the possibility of more avalanches, the AP reports. California National Guard and California Highway Patrol helicopters carried the bodies from the mountain on Saturday morning.

Six of the 15 survived and were rescued; eight are confirmed dead, and a ninth skier is still missing and presumed dead, according to the Nevada County sheriff. One of the victims is married to a member of a search and rescue team that responded to the disaster, the Los Angeles Times reports. The families said the trip was planned well in advance and that everyone was equipped with avalanche safety gear and well-trained for traveling through the backcountry. Ongoing severe weather has so far prevented recovery of the bodies and further search operations. Authorities are probing the guide company's decision to go ahead with the trip Sunday despite knowing a storm was on the way. Just one guide is among the survivors, KCRA reports. Authorities tell CBS News the survivors tried "frantically" to unbury the victims.

The families, who say they have "many unanswered questions," asked for privacy and expressed gratitude for rescue teams and the wider community support. "Our focus right now is supporting our children through this incredible tragedy and honoring the lives of these extraordinary women," the families' statement says. "They were all mothers, wives and friends, all of whom connected through the love of the outdoors. They were passionate, skilled skiers who cherished time together in the mountains." The tragedy is California's deadliest avalanche in modern history.