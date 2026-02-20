Police: 3 Men Found Dead in 'a Brutal Scene' in Detroit

Police looking for a missing person found the bodies of three men in a Detroit house, authorities. The victims, ages 65, 66, and 72, were bludgeoned and stabbed late Tuesday or early Wednesday, Assistant Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald said Thursday. "It was a brutal scene inside—just awful," he said. A motive was not immediately known, the AP reports. Investigators were are seeking tips and searching for a suspect.

Police said they searched the house after officers were approached on the street by someone who reported being assaulted there, per CBS News. "The gentleman that lived in that location opened up his house to a lot of folks. They come and go," Fitzgerald told reporters, per the AP. The victims were "left in a basement area covered in dirty clothing; one person was covered with a carpet," he said. A neighbor, Thomas Barnes, said one man was a veteran who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.