Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials in 15 States

The FBI and the US Postal Inspection Service on Tuesday were investigating the origin of suspicious packages that have been sent to or received by elections officials in more than 15 states, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or that any of the packages contained hazardous material, the AP reports. The latest packages were sent to elections officials in Alaska, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, and Rhode Island. The FBI is collecting the packages, some of which contained "an unknown substance," agency spokesperson Kristen Setera in Boston said in a statement.