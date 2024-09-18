Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials in 15 States

The FBI and the US Postal Inspection Service on Tuesday were investigating the origin of suspicious packages that have been sent to or received by elections officials in more than 15 states, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or that any of the packages contained hazardous material, the AP reports. The latest packages were sent to elections officials in Alaska, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, and Rhode Island. The FBI is collecting the packages, some of which contained "an unknown substance," agency spokesperson Kristen Setera in Boston said in a statement.
It's the second time in the past year that suspicious packages were mailed to election officials in multiple states. The latest scare comes as early voting has begun in several states ahead of the high-stakes elections for president, Senate, Congress, and key statehouse offices, causing disruption in an already tense voting season. Local election directors are beefing up security to keep workers and polling places safe while also ensuring that ballots and voting procedures won't be tampered with. Specifics:
- Mississippi authorities reported a package was delivered there Monday, and the Connecticut Secretary of State's office said the FBI alerted it of a package that was intercepted.
- The Colorado Secretary of State's Office said a package containing white powder and with the sender listed as "US Traitor Elimination Army" was intercepted at a mail facility. It said the package was similar to those sent to other states and that early indications suggest the powder was harmless.
- On Tuesday, the FBI notified the Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth's office that postal service investigators had identified a suspicious envelope delivered to a building housing state offices. The package was intercepted.
- Packages also were sent to secretaries of state and election offices in Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Wyoming this week. The packages forced evacuations in Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma and Wyoming. Hazmat crews quickly determined the material was harmless.
- In Oklahoma, the State Election Board received a suspicious envelope in the mail containing a multi-page document and a white, powdery substance, agency spokesperson Misha Mohr said. Testing determined the substance was flour.
(More suspicious package
stories.)