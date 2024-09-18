Day After Ballerina Dies at 29, Her Mom Also Dies

The family of Michaela DePrince, the war orphan turned trailblazing ballerina who died suddenly at age 29 Friday, is doubly grieving—because DePrince's mother, Elaine DePrince, died the very next day. The elder DePrince did not know about her daughter's death the day prior, a family spokesperson writes in a statement on Facebook that adds, "As unbelievable as it may seem, the two deaths were completely unrelated. The only way we can make sense of the senseless is that Elaine, who had already lost three children many years ago, was by the grace of God spared the pain of experiencing the loss of a fourth child." The 77-year-old died during a routine procedure in preparation for a surgery she was to scheduled to undergo that same day. Her daughter's cause of death the day prior has not yet been revealed.