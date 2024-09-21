Bad News for Ted Cruz in Latest Poll

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and his Democratic challenger in November, Rep. Colin Allred, have agreed to debate each other next month, and a new poll suggests Cruz had better bring his A game for that matchup. Per Newsweek, in the latest survey by Morning Consult, conducted among more than 2,700 likely voters between Sept. 9 and Sept. 18, Allred for the first time has inched by Cruz, who's running for this third term in the Senate, with a 45% lead to Cruz's 44%. That's within the poll's 2-point margin of error, but the San Antonio Current cites stats from the Hill that show despite his previous leads, Cruz has been "having trouble crossing the 50% margin" in many cases—"generally viewed as troubling news for an incumbent weeks before an election."
Cruz narrowly beat Democratic contender Beto O'Rourke the last time he ran for reelection, in the 2018 midterms. Even fellow Republicans seem concerned about Cruz's showing so far. "Time to get some real professionals in to save @tedcruz," Chris LaCivita, Donald Trump's campaign manager, posted on X last week. As for Allred, he tweeted on Thursday, reposting the poll results: "I don't know about y'all but I'm fired up and ready to WIN! We've got 47 days, let's do this Texas." The Star-Telegram notes that Cruz's campaign camp declined to comment. The Cruz-Allred debate is set for Oct. 15 and will be hosted by Dallas station WFAA. (More Ted Cruz stories.)