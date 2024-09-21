Bad News for Ted Cruz in Latest Poll

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and his Democratic challenger in November, Rep. Colin Allred, have agreed to debate each other next month, and a new poll suggests Cruz had better bring his A game for that matchup. Per Newsweek, in the latest survey by Morning Consult, conducted among more than 2,700 likely voters between Sept. 9 and Sept. 18, Allred for the first time has inched by Cruz, who's running for this third term in the Senate, with a 45% lead to Cruz's 44%. That's within the poll's 2-point margin of error, but the San Antonio Current cites stats from the Hill that show despite his previous leads, Cruz has been "having trouble crossing the 50% margin" in many cases—"generally viewed as troubling news for an incumbent weeks before an election."