Gaza Health Ministry: 22 Dead, 30 Hurt in Latest Israeli Strike

An Israeli strike on a school in northern Gaza on Saturday killed at least 22 people, the Gaza Health Ministry said. Another 30 were wounded in the strike on the school in the Zeitoun area of Gaza City, the ministry said in a statement, per the AP. The Israeli army said earlier Saturday it struck a Hamas "command and control center, which was embedded inside a compound that previously served" as a school. "The Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law by operating from inside civilian infrastructure," the army said.