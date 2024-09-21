Gaza Health Ministry: 22 Dead, 30 Hurt in Latest Israeli Strike

Israel counters that airstrike targeted Hamas 'command and control center ... that previously served' as school
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 21, 2024 10:30 AM CDT
Gaza Health Ministry: 22 Dead in Israeli School Strike
Israeli soldiers drive next to destroyed buildings following Israeli strikes during a ground operation in the Gaza Strip on Sept. 13.   (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

An Israeli strike on a school in northern Gaza on Saturday killed at least 22 people, the Gaza Health Ministry said. Another 30 were wounded in the strike on the school in the Zeitoun area of Gaza City, the ministry said in a statement, per the AP. The Israeli army said earlier Saturday it struck a Hamas "command and control center, which was embedded inside a compound that previously served" as a school. "The Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law by operating from inside civilian infrastructure," the army said.

The Israeli army has continually accused Hamas of operating from within civilian infrastructure in Gaza, including schools and United Nations facilities. The war began when Hamas-led fighters killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in an Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel. They abducted another 250 people and are still holding around 100 hostages. Israel's campaign in Gaza has killed at least 41,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which doesn't differentiate between fighters and civilians.

(More Gaza stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X